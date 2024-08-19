The European police agency Europol said on Monday that it had arrested a forger in the Italian city of Naples a few days ago who is suspected of printing counterfeit banknotes worth 11 million euros ($12 million).

Europol added that the man, who was arrested but not named, had already sold eight million euros worth of counterfeit banknotes across Europe.

Police seized about three million euros in counterfeit money when they raided the site where the money was printed in Naples, she said.

“Moreover, the arrested counterfeiter is believed to be responsible for more than 27 percent of all counterfeit euro banknotes discovered and banned from circulation in 2023 alone,” she added.

Europol, based in The Hague, said French police were involved in the arrest of the counterfeiter because he had been handling a large number of counterfeit banknotes across France.