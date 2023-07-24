How did you feel about the content of this article?

A Europol mega-operation, in partnership with Interpol, arrested 62 criminals involved in human trafficking in European countries | Photo: Disclosure / Europol

The joint police intelligence agency of the European Union (Europol) reported this Monday (24) the arrest of 62 members of a criminal organization involved in human trafficking.

According to information released by the police, the group facilitated the illegal entry of Cubans into European countries such as Greece, North Macedonia, Italy and Spain. In return, the criminals charged the amount of approximately 9,000 euros (about R$ 47,000) for the “service”.

However, as detailed by Europol, these migrants ended up entering a trafficking network, mainly women, who passed on to other organizations dedicated to the sex trade. The younger ones were responsible for committing robberies and extortions, the agency explained.

After a long investigation that began in 2021, the police were able to understand the route created by the traffickers: they took Cubans to Serbia, where a visa was not required for entry, and from there they were directed to the mentioned countries.

One of Europol’s communiqués adds that, after leaving Serbia, Cubans had the option of asking for asylum or continuing the route to other locations, the majority preferred being Spain and Italy.

Details of the investigations still point out that the “service” of the criminal network was offered through a “very well-known” conversation application.

The team responsible for the mega-operation seized false documents, 18 properties, more than 30 vehicles, bank accounts and money. Interpol contributed to the identification and arrest of criminals.