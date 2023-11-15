Home page politics

From: Markus Grabitz

Split

Who will be the top candidate of the European Socialists? Pedro Sánchez (r.), chairman of the Spanish PSOE and the head of the European party family of Socialists (PES), Stefan Löfven (l.). © Chema Moya/Imago

The Socialist party family (SPE) is looking for a top candidate for the European elections at the beginning of June. A beacon of hope has already been lost. Now time is running out.

For Europe’s socialists, their party meeting took place at the worst possible time. A few days before the recent congress in Málaga, Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa submitted his resignation because he was also being investigated in a corruption scandal. This means that one of the party’s hopes is eliminated. Costa should have played a leading role in the Socialists’ staffing for the European elections. Some comrades even wanted to convince him to become their top candidate.

The successful Portuguese head of government would have been a high-profile leading candidate. With his long government experience, no one in the European Council would have denied him the ability to lead the Commission. It would have been a duel of equals if he had run against incumbent Ursula von der Leyen, who is presumably seeking another term in office.

The application deadline for top candidates ends on January 17th

Costa had previously signaled that he wanted to end his mandate in Portugal first and then possibly move to Brussels as Council President in the second half of the electoral term. The Socialists have not yet given up hope that Costa will still be available for the campaign. They assume he is innocent. But it is very unlikely that the judiciary will exonerate him by January 17th, when the application period for the top candidate ends. Costa didn’t even travel to Andalusia.

Nor does a second socialist who would have been an ideal top candidate until recently: Sanna Marin, Finland’s head of government until June. The 38-year-old, who was the youngest head of government in her country, has completely withdrawn from politics.

The party family hardly has time to recover from the Costa shock. Time is running out. PES party leader Stefan Löfven, the former Swedish head of government, assured that everything was going according to plan, that the party was adopting the program in Málaga and was now focusing on the personnel. But the busyness with which personal details were discussed in small groups in Málaga shows nervousness. A member of the party executive committee told Table.Media: “I think it would be better if we had a top candidate soon. He or she must still have time to travel through the Member States and make themselves known.”

Top comrades question the top candidacy

There are still a good two months left before it has to be decided. Even top members of the member parties are questioning the top candidate principle behind closed doors. But you can’t duck away. The Socialists have decided to nominate a candidate for the highest office the EU has to offer – this should make the European elections more attractive. The top candidate principle has lost a lot of its appeal after the victorious top candidate in 2019, Manfred Weber (EPP), failed due to resistance from the heads of state and government.

There is no official job profile. The criteria should be:

Government experience is a requirement

a female candidate would be desirable but not necessary

enthusiasm

good English

It is known that Luxembourg’s Nicolas Schmit, the EU Commissioner responsible for social policy, would be available. But he has to live with the disadvantage that the Socialists are likely to leave the government in Luxembourg. He would therefore lack the support of his own home country among heads of state and government – even if the Social Democrats became the strongest force.

Katarina Barley is in discussion

Katarina Barley, former Federal Minister of Justice, is mentioned again and again. She is one of 14 vice-presidents in the EU Parliament and senior vice-president of the PES. It is uncertain whether she, who will lead the SPD’s German European list, can also become the top European candidate. If Ursula von der Leyen runs, which is to be expected, there would be two top candidates from Germany. There are different assessments from the party leadership. Several members of the Presidium would have no problem with two top candidates from Germany. However, in an interview with Table.Media, a prominent member of the party leadership considered another candidacy from Germany to be problematic. However, it cannot be ruled out that Barley will come into play if the search continues to be difficult.

Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish head of government and head of the PSOE, exercises a great influence in the PES together with the Portuguese party. He also wants to have a say in personnel decisions. However, Sánchez is not expected to campaign for a top candidate from Spain. The head of the socialist group in the European Parliament, Iratxe García Pérez, is not considered a candidate.

Europe’s Socialists: First draft of the election program

In terms of content, the first steps were set at the congress in Málaga: it passed a 55-page resolution that will serve as the basis for the later election program. This should be decided at the next congress in Italy at the end of February or beginning of March. There were lengthy disputes over passage to the war in the Middle East. Member parties from Ireland, Belgium and Spain, for example, wanted to push through formulations that the German SPD saw as an affront to Israel.

The dispute was resolved in an unusual way: the resolution was amended in point 25 in accordance with the demands of the German comrades. At the same time, however, member parties were given the opportunity to distance themselves by opting out. According to reports, parties from Belgium, Ireland and Spain want to make use of it. However, Olaf Scholz said in a statement to journalists: “The German Social Democrats are by no means isolated in the party family when it comes to the Middle East issue.”