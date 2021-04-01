R.real populists are a special kind of politician. The difference to representatives of other parties is often seen in the fact that populists believe that they represent the real people against a corrupt elite. It is probably this role of the tribune that creates another distinguishing feature, namely that of erratic positions apart from the core message. In an ideological central area, the tribune has to deliver what it promises, it has to fight the clique and its positions that it subordinates to; mostly a left-wing identity zeitgeist and the multicultural immigration society are meant.

Apart from this blanket requirement, however, he can do a lot. Because he does not have to follow a fixed ideology, the right-wing populist enjoys more freedom in many political areas than representatives of other parties whose spectrum of opinion is differentiated.

Just as Donald Trump did not take any position or any position he took on Twitter on many issues, Germany’s right-wing populists are often too erratic as soon as the unifying issue of migration and a cultural shift to the right is missing. In the AfD, this could be observed in pension policy, where not only two camps fought against each other, namely the economic liberals and the national welfare state supporters, but where large sections of the party watched with no interest at all.

A disadvantage compared to other party families

Political scientists speak of an ideology that is “thin”. Voters do not punish erratic behavior as long as the elected officials remain true to their core issues, and this demand is often easy to meet, since the election of right-wing populists is usually about a signal and also a pose.

This incongruence creates a dilemma for international alliances. Right-wing populists want to adorn themselves with like-minded people from other countries because the diplomatic pomp can mean an increase in domestic political importance. As right-wing populists, however, they are less able than other party families to find anything in common.

The Cologne Institute for Economic Research has now confirmed this suspicion. In a new study, which is available to the FAZ, the voting behavior of the members of the European Parliament was examined in the years 2014 to 2019. Result: No party family voted as inconsistently as the right-wing populists, and none is as divided in terms of content. The European Greens behaved most uniformly, followed by the European People’s Party, to which the CDU and CSU belong, and the Socialists, to which the SPD belongs.

Even when voting on Russia, China or currency issues, the right-wing populists achieved a lower unity score than the average of the other groups. The same picture applies to budgetary issues, labor market issues, foreign trade and development policy. The researchers see precisely the attitude that the right-wing populists have in common as the cause of the disagreement. Nativism, also translatable as national egoism, leads to opposing positions in European politics.

Dispute using the example of Putin

Right-wing populists from Western countries that are net EU contributors are calling for European structures to be disempowered and fighting against the communitisation of debts. In eastern EU countries, which would be recipients of subsidies and beneficiaries of liability, right-wing populists often answer such questions differently. The nativism and also the government responsibility of some populists there tempts to hold their hands.

Even on Russia issues, Europe’s right-wing populists are not as united as one might suspect. Vladimir Putin is regarded by many right-wingers in Europe as the autocratic model of a culture war against the liberal zeitgeist, but not by all. The mood is different, especially among right-wing populists in the East. They are shaped by the Soviet Union and experience today’s Russia as a real threat to their national sovereignty.

Collaboration as a show event

There is therefore “a higher probability that they will support resolutions that criticize Russia’s foreign policy or violations of international law,” the study says. Examples are votes on the war in Ukraine, the annexation of Crimea, Russia’s entanglements in Syria and Libya, and the situation of Russian opposition members such as Aleksej Navalnyj. The consensus on votes on Russia is therefore far below the average for other groups. However, there is much greater unity among the Western and Eastern representatives.

Matthias Diermeier, one of the authors of the study, believes that right-wing populists ultimately use international cooperation primarily as a stage. “There is this longing for international significance, for recognition. In addition to individual attempts to really cooperate, many things are just a show for home, ”says Diermeier. “They don’t have much that holds them together, not even much that they are against together.”

Rights are united on the migration issue. Even the euro, the question of liability, the European Union as a means of redistribution from the rich to the poor, are viewed not only negatively by right-wing populists. If there is greater desire in structurally weak member states after the pandemic, this divide could worsen. “That has been well researched: when the migration issue and the sociocultural conflict take a back seat and social welfare issues come to the fore, it becomes very, very tight for European rights,” says Diermeier. Then the right-wing populists could use common ground in economic policy. But they demonstrably do not have that.