Last weekend there has been a strange coincidence about the analysis of the current situation in Europe of two relevant figures. Although, analyzing different angles, the conclusion has been the same: the Europe problem is within Europenot outside of Europe.

On the one hand, the American vice president JD Vance, in a speech that has been very badly received by the different European authorities, has indicated that the main Enemy of Europe is not China or Russiabut is within the same Europe.

From a totally different angle, and focusing exclusively on the economic aspect, Mario Draghi has published an article in the influential Financial Times in which he reaches the same conclusion, at least from the economic point of view: the enemy of Europe is within Europe. The title of your article is very illustrative: “Forget of the United States: Europe has self -imposed tariffs“(Forget the Us – Europe has Successfully Put Tariffs on itself).

Despite all the problems of the European economy and an endemic weakness of its internal consumption, with an obvious crisis in Germany and France, Europe remains an export power. EU’s commercial surplus reached 150,000 million euros in 2024. The countries with which there is more commercial imbalance between European exports and imports from these countries are: United States, with which we have a commercial surplus of 84,000 million euros; United Kingdom, with a surplus of 40,000 million euros; and Switzerland, with a positive surplus of 22.3 billion euros. Europe exports much more than matters. The only country with which the EU has a relevant commercial deficit is with China, which amounts to 54.00 million euros.

The European economy depends significantly on foreign demand. Barriers in internal trade have driven companies to focus on export outside the EU. Thus, the foreign trade of the Eurozone in what we have of the 21st century is has increased from 31% to 55% of GDPwhile in China and the United States it has barely increased by two percentage points, standing at 37% and 25% of GDP, respectively.

In an environment of incipient commercial war and an increasingly fierce competition in China, both in the international markets as in the Chinese market itselfthe scenario is not very favorable for the prospects of the European economy.

Draghi mentions the inability of the EU to correct the large limitations to companies, the high barriers to internal trade and the large regulatory obstacles. “These limitations to economic activities They are much more harmful that the possible tariffs that the Trump administration can impose. “

According to an IMF report mentioned by Draghi, the level of barriers in trade within the EU is equivalent to the imposition of 44% tariffs on the goods, with a large dispersion between the different sectors. In the case of agricultural or textile products, obstacles are equivalent to a tariff greater than 100%. By way of comparison, in the internal trade between the different United States states the tariff equivalent is only 13%. In the case of services the obstacles are even superior, reaching, on average, the equivalent of an 110%tariff. The European single market is far from an optimal reality.

The regulation in the EU has so far A slab for the innovation of the most advanced servicesespecially digital. Draghi mentions, especially, the Data Protection Directive. Its application is estimated that the benefit of lower European technological firms has reduced by 12%. The attraction capacity of this type of companies, fundamental to increase productivity is really reduced compared to that of other geographical areas.

The already famous Draghi report, where he made a deep analysis of the vulnerabilities of the European economy, is prior to Trump’s choice. Even so, there is no doubt that the winds of deregulation and Change of the rules of the game in international trade They are helping to become aware that once the diagnosis is made, it is imperative for Europe to act, simplifying regulation and eliminating obstacles.

As JD Vance and Mario Draghi coincide, although from very different angles, the problem of Europe is within Europe, not in the tariffs of the United States.