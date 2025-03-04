After the diplomatic crisis caused by the TENSE MEETING BETWEEN ZELENSKI AND TRUMP IN THE WHITE HOUSE, European leaders (in addition to Türkiye and Canada) gathered in London To address the road map to follow with respect to Ukraine and its defense, since the conversations between the US and Russia to finish the conflict advance without kyiv or the European powers.

The European rulers were looking at the summit to establish PUntos in common to set the course with the aim of winning the United States regarding security and guarantee the Ukraine defense and of the continent.

The host of the summit, the British ‘Premier’ Keir Starmer, announced the four key points agreed among the assistant nations.

Four key points in search of a plan for Ukraine

Starmer said that It will be Europe who must “assume most of the effort”Although it transmitted that, in any case, US support is necessary.

According to the BBCthe four key points agreed among European countries, which also signed Canada and Türkiye, deal with:

Maintain military aid flow to Ukraine to guarantee his defense during the war and increase pressure and sanctions on Russia. Demand the presence of Ukraine in negotiations of a “lasting peace that guarantees the sovereignty and security of the country. In case of a peace agreement, European countries will work to deter future invasions and russian territorial annexations in Ukraine. A will formA “Coalition of countries” to guarantee the defense of Ukrainepeace and stability in the country.

Regarding a Hypothetical deployment of troops in peace mission by European countries In Ukraine, no plan or commitment has yet been defined in this regard, while there are still different positions in the continent in this regard. Starmer said that the United Kingdom is willing to support its commitment to Ukraine with “troops on the ground and air planes.”





Spainmeanwhile, announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine by 1,000 million euros for 2025 to continue reinforcing your defense capabilities.