The new European launch vehicle Ariane-6 took off from Kourou in French Guiana at 4 p.m. local time (9 p.m. CEST) on its maiden flight. Ariane-6 is a major European project. 13 countries and around 13,000 people were and are involved in its development and production, alongside the manufacturer Arianegroup, the Paris-based European Space Agency ESA and the national space agencies.

In the future, the Ariane-6 will be used to launch satellites into space for commercial and public clients. On its first launch, the new launch vehicle will have around 20 “passengers” on board: microsatellites from universities and scientific experiments, including some from Germany. The predecessor model, Ariane-5, was launched for the last time in June last year after 27 years of use. Since then, the Europeans have not been able to put satellites into orbit independently. Against this background, the head of the manufacturer Arianegroup, Martin Sion, recently called the Ariane 6’s first flight “a symbolic moment for Europe” in the FAZ newspaper.