Um 16 Uhr Ortszeit hatte die 56 Meter hohe Rakete von ihrer ebenfalls nagelneuen Rampe auf dem weitläufigen europäischen Raketenstartgelände nahe Kourou in Französisch Guayana abgehoben, in Mitteleuropa war es 21 Uhr am 9. Juli. Zwei feststoffgetriebene Booster-Raketen halfen dem beim Start 540 Tonnen schweren Gefährt aus dem Gravitationsfeld der Erde. Bis sie nach etwas über zwei Minuten ausgebrannt abgeworfen wurden, sorgten sie für 80 Prozent des Schubs.

„Europa ist zurück im All!“

Dann, in etwa 60 Kilometern Höhe, war das Vulcain 2.1-Triebwerk der Unterstufe auf sich allein gestellt. Doch die Ariane absolvierte auch die nächsten Schritte perfekt: Den Abwurf der Nutzlastverkleidung in der vierten Minute nach dem Start, die Abtrennung der Unterstufe nach der achten – und vor allem ein zweimalige An- und wieder Abschalten ihres neuentwickelten „Vinci“-Triebwerks im All sowie das Aussetzen von insgesamt neun Minisatelliten der Test-Nutzlast.

Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

“Everything is going so well! This is such a beautiful moment!”, said Aschbacher happily. “This is fueling Europe, driving Europe forward.” Only those who followed him expressed what it was really about: “Europe is back in space,” shouted Phillipe Baptiste, the president of the French space agency CNES, which operates the space center in Kourou. “Europe is in the process of restoring its autonomous access to space,” said Martin Sion, the head of the Ariane Group, the manufacturer of the rocket, even more clearly. “And what a difficult program it is! Now we have to make sure that we move production forward.”

Weightless fuel

The matter was not yet completely over at this point. Barely 37 minutes after the speeches by Aschbacher and those who followed him, the Auxliary Propulsion Unit (APU) of the upper stage, which was currently without propulsion, switched on for the second time as planned, 580 kilometers above the sea between New Zealand and Antarctica. This auxiliary engine is a new development. It diverts hydrogen from the fuel tank to gently accelerate the upper stage. This is intended to ensure that the fuel collects in the tank on the side with the Vinci engine even in weightlessness, so that the Vinci engine can burn it without stuttering when it is ignited for a third time three quarters of an hour later.

The first day of Ariane 6. Launch for the maiden flight on July 9, 2024 from Kourou. dpa

This last burst of fire from Vinci’s nozzle was intended to propel the upper stage towards the Earth’s atmosphere after releasing two capsules of the test payload. There it was to burn up so that it did not end up as space junk. One of the goals that was set when Ariane was redesigned was to foster greater environmental awareness – especially in the Earth’s orbit, which is becoming increasingly contaminated with rubbish.

Now space junk

But to the difficult-to-conceal disappointment of everyone involved and probably everyone who was still following the ESA livestream at that hour, it went wrong. The APU switched off again shortly after it was activated. “We don’t know why that happened,” said Martin Sion at a press conference in Kourrou that was held afterwards. To find out, all the data from the various stations must first be brought together and evaluated. And that, added Sion’s colleague Valerie de Korver, could take a week or two.

Without an active APU, Vinci could not be switched on a third time and the upper stage could not be disposed of in the upper atmosphere. This means that the upper stage will remain in orbit for the time being – along with the two capsules, which could not be jettisoned as planned due to the “anomaly”, as space engineers put it. “We did not demonstrate deorbiting,” Sion had to admit. The upper stage of the first Ariane 6 is now a piece of space junk.

The analysis of the data will show whether this is more than just unpleasant. Only then will the APU be used again, which will probably also mean that no missions can be flown in which Vinci is switched off in space and then re-ignited – at least not a third time, as was the case during this test flight. However, the ability to re-ignite in space is an important feature of the Ariane 6, which makes it more versatile and is therefore hoped to increase the marketability of the new rocket for commercial satellite launches.