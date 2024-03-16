Oops, someone is Arturo [gefingeerde naam, echte naam niet bekend bij de redactie] forgot to tell you that the police do not work on a commission basis? Bribes were invented to earn a little extra. Rookie mistake, perhaps. Or it's just a very diligent agent. This Spanish officer handed out no less than 7.5 million euros in fines.

RTL News already told in December about the 'probably most diligent agent in Europe'. In Barcelona he wrote no fewer than 69,840 fines in 2022. That's more than 200 a day, considering he probably doesn't work all year round. That's a lot of work, because on a working day he has to write out 25 per hour. If you have received a fine in Barcelona, ​​check whether it came from an officer with number 541.

The officer used an aid

The officer used a 'technical aid', it writes RTL News. What exactly that tool was is not explained. But we suspect that he had something like a speed camera with him to hand out fines. If you go to a popular speeding spot, you can probably catch a lot in one day.

By the way, this agent was not the only hard worker; ten other colleagues are said to have handed out more than 1 million euros in fines. There was also an officer who handed out 2 million euros in fines in Barcelona 'without tools'. This was the officer with number 879. This officer liked to check whether he was driving through a red light.