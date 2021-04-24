Every day the authorities of European countries lose track of almost 17 unaccompanied minor migrants (menas), a vulnerable group whose abandonment highlights the scant interest of the nations of the Old Continent to comply with their own laws to protect and try to integrate into society to these minors. They are people like Moussa, a boy who escaped from his native Mali at the age of 12 fleeing the war and passed through Algeria before crossing the Mediterranean and arriving in Rome, where he ended up sleeping in a train station. Or Ahmed, originally from the Ivory Coast and who, at 16, awaits the opportunity to cross the border with France from Ventimiglia, a coastal town in the Italian region of Liguria and which constitutes one of the ‘hot spots’ of the routes migration in Europe.

From the Sicilian Channel, crossing the Aegean or the Strait of Gibraltar, crossing the Balkans or risking their lives in the Atlantic until landing in the Canary Islands, thousands of ore arrive to the Old Continent every year. Although many of them end up in reception centers for migrants who have not reached the age of 18, they soon disappear from the authorities’ radar. The Lost in Europe collective, made up of journalists from twelve European nations, decided to quantify this phenomenon by collecting data from different countries and the EU. It found that between January 2018 and December 2020, 18,292 ‘ores’ disappeared from European shelters. The classification by nations is led by Italy, with 5,775 minors who have lost track. It is followed by Greece, with 2,118 and Spain, with 1,800.

“The real figure could be much higher, because there are countries that do not provide their data, such as France and the United Kingdom. In 2020, half of the 30 nations studied have not provided information either. There are striking cases such as Denmark, which has responded by saying that they do not have a count of foreign minors who disappear because they go to Scandinavian countries to see their friends “, explains Adriana Holomova, coordinator of data collection for the project Lost in Europe. One of the conclusions of his work is that the lack of figures shows the limited interest of the authorities to protect these people. “They are migrant children, but they should first be treated for what they are, that is, children. Instead they are treated as migrants, which causes very high collateral damage, since they are very vulnerable children.

Criminal networks



In Ventimiglia the consequences of European migration policy are palpable. According to the NGO Save the Children, at least 200 menas crossed the border into France during 2020, although some of them were returned to Italy by the French authorities. Now they await a new opportunity to continue their journey to northern Europe abandoned to their fate in Ventimiglia, where they receive the help of some humanitarian organizations.

«Italy and the whole of Europe must guarantee children and adolescents an adequate reception and protection network that respects their fundamental rights. Boys and girls who come to Italy alone, without reference relatives, need special accompaniment, as provided by law ”, highlights Raffaela Milano, Save the Children’s program director in Italy.

The robot portrait of the missing men in European shelters is that of a male (90%) over 15 years old (85%) and from Morocco, Algeria, Eritrea, Guinea or Afghanistan. Without support from relatives or the authorities, some end up in the clutches of criminal organizations, as is the case with Nigerian girls who are forced into prostitution in Italy. These kids experience what Anna Riatti, from Unicef, calls the “triple transition”, having to overcome the trauma behind them, adapt to the country of arrival and move from adolescence to adulthood.

“This situation increases the risk of violence and exploitation, particularly for girls. We have a duty to support refugee and migrant minors and offer them safe solutions, “recalls Riatti in an appeal to which, in general, the authorities of European countries respond with deaf ears.