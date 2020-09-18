The largest European economy, Germany, will finally abandon the “black zero” policy and will go into debt at a record. Olaf Scholz, the Minister of Finance of the country, writes about the plans Reuters…

It is noted that in 2021 Berlin plans to borrow 100 billion euros and direct them to combat the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the previous intentions to issue government bonds for 80 billion euros during the year increased by a quarter.

The German economy is in its worst recession since the 1970s, contracting 10.1 percent in the second quarter compared to the January-March period. The government has been forced to launch large-scale support programs aimed primarily at subsidizing companies with a reciprocal employment commitment.

Implementation of the plan to increase government borrowing will mean abandoning the “black zero” policy that has been practiced for most of the last decade. It implies a refusal to issue a new public debt and a desire to maintain a budget surplus, in which expenses are financed by revenues, including taxes.

This approach has been repeatedly criticized, the frequency of which has increased markedly with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. According to many German and foreign economists and politicians, the desire to avoid new borrowing at any cost reduces the potential for the development of the national economy, which could be stimulated by additional budget spending.