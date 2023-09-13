Bloomberg: German economy will shrink by 0.3% by the end of 2023

At the end of this year, Germany’s GDP will contract by 0.3 percent, although the previous forecast of the German government implied an increase of 0.4 percent by the end of December. About it reports Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the Bundestag’s revised assessment.

Europe’s largest economy is expected to likely contract in the third quarter and expand only slightly in the final three months of the year. Analysts cited persistent problems in the country’s industrial sector as one of the main reasons for this trend.

The updated forecast of the German government is generally in line with the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Commission (EC). The IMF previously predicted a contraction of German GDP by 0.3 percent at the end of the year, and EC analysts turned out to be even more pessimistic on this issue, allowing the German economy to fall by 0.4 percent by the end of December.

See also Trump pleads not guilty of conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 elections Related materials:

The situation will be put under pressure by various factors, including weak demand from one of Germany’s most important trading partners, China, as well as a shortage of skilled workers and the lingering effects of the energy crisis, coupled with high inflation, which is holding back consumption in the domestic market. Against this background, the German Ministry of Economics announced that there are no prerequisites for the country’s GDP growth in the second half of 2023.

In early September, Bloomberg, citing data from the Federal Bureau of Statistics of Germany (Destatis), reported that at the end of July, the volume of industrial orders in the largest economy of the European Union (EU) – Germany – fell by 11.7 percent compared to the June level. The official decline was significantly greater than analysts expected, who had predicted a contraction of 4.3 percent. Against this background, experts predicted that Germany would return to its status as the “sick man of Europe.”