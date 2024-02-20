The German economy has been facing difficulties since the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2022 led to high inflation rates, while an industrial slowdown and the weakness of its most prominent partners exacerbate the crisis..

After recording a contraction of 0.3 percent in the last quarter of 2023, output is likely to decline slightly again between January and March, according to the monthly report of the German Federal Bank..

He added, “This second consecutive decline in output will put the German economy into a technical recession.”“.

The Central Bank listed a series of problems facing Germany, ranging from the slowdown in external demand to a decline in consumer spending and domestic investment.

He pointed out that the economy may have been affected by a recent wave of strikes, especially those in the railway and aviation sectors.

But he added, “There is still no evidence of a recession represented by a permanent, widespread, and noticeable decline in economic activity. A recession of this type is not currently on the table.”“.

He added that a strong labor market, rising wages and slowing inflation are all factors that will provide support.

After raising interest rates several times, inflation in Germany slowed to 2.9 percent in January, a level not far from the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent..

The German economy recorded a contraction of 0.3 percent last year. While it is expected to rebound this year, observers have been warning for some time that the recovery may be slower than expected.

The German Federal Bank lowered its growth forecast for 2024 to 0.4 percent, compared to expectations of 1.2 percent in June..