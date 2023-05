How did you feel about the content of this article?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: the world’s fourth largest economy has accumulated two quarters of economic downturn, setting up a technical recession | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The fourth largest economy in the world and the largest in Europe, Germany has officially entered a recession. Revised data from the Federal Statistical Office pointed out that the German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous three months, when the retraction was 0.5%.

A country is considered to enter a technical recession when it has accumulated two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Inflation exerted a great influence on the retraction of GDP in Germany: official data showed that, due to the rise in prices, family spending was reduced by 1.2% in the first quarter, while government spending fell 4.9% in comparison with the previous three months.

At an event in Berlin this Thursday (25), German Economy Minister Robert Habeck argued that the country’s high dependence on Russian energy exports and attempts to replace them caused the recession, but highlighted that GDP projections were worse than the numbers that appeared in the final result. “We are fighting our way out of this crisis,” Habeck said.

The recession, however, occurred after a winter considered mild, which required less use of gas for residential heating.

“The mild weather this winter, a recovery in industrial activity, helped by the Chinese reopening, and an easing of friction in supply chains were not enough to move the economy out of the recession danger zone,” said the global head of ING bank, Carsten Brzeski, in an interview with Reuters.