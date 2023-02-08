SDifficulties with the supply chains, high raw material prices, the Ukraine war: the automotive industry had to contend with severe headwinds last year. Manufacturers’ profits were still bubbling up, mainly due to rising prices for new cars.

Components, especially control chips, were scarce, which is why fewer vehicles rolled off the assembly line in the factories and the supply from dealers was severely reduced. Customers had to shell out significantly more – which is now also reflected in the balance sheet of Europe’s largest car company, Volkswagen.

According to the surprisingly published figures on Tuesday evening, VW reported an operating profit before special items of 22.5 billion euros for the past year. Compared to the previous year, which was also marked by many problems, this is an increase of more than a tenth. Group sales increased at about the same rate – by around 12 percent. It reached the record value of 279 billion euros. The values ​​are within the range that VW had last targeted for 2022.

Cash inflow target missed

On the other hand, VW missed its cash inflow targets, another important balance sheet ratio. As can be seen from the provisional figures published ad hoc, this was 5 billion euros last year – significantly lower than in the previous year. The group had actually planned to reach the then value of 8.6 billion euros again.

As an explanation, the management around CEO Oliver Blume refers to the “unstable supply situation and disruptions in the logistics chains, especially at the end of the year”. The funds tied up in working capital were therefore significantly larger.







A first reaction among stock traders on Wednesday was that the net cash inflow had “clearly missed” expectations. However, the explanation is understandable and, in combination with the net liquidity of 43 billion euros, should not represent a major burden for the share, was one assessment. After a minus of 2.3 percent at the opening of stock trading in Frankfurt, the price for the preferred share of VW turned slightly upwards in the morning and was quoted around values ​​of a good 130 euros.

A good 8.2 million cars sold

Most recently, VW had already published the sales figures for the past year. Accordingly, the Wolfsburg car giant sold 8.26 million vehicles across its brands. In the previous year there were still about 8.88 million pieces. All in all, there was growth in the Asia-Pacific region alone – if you exclude the most important market, China, where it fell by 3.6 percent, in particular due to Covid lockdowns.







However, sales of electric models improved again. Here, the VW group brands achieved an increase of a good 26 percent to over 572,000 vehicles compared to the previous year. And the overall business also stabilized again over the course of 2022.

For the current year, the group expects that the increased funds tied up in working capital will “largely reverse”, i.e. a more favorable development for VW will occur. One factor is likely to be the supply situation in the chip market, which the group believes will continue to ease over the course of the year. VW wants to give more precise expectations on March 14th. Then the Wolfsburg publish their entire figures at the annual press conference.