It is not just people who die from the new type of corona virus. This shows the current bankruptcy that the Pascha had to register in Cologne.

Cologne – Five months was dead pants in Germany’s brothels. Europe’s largest of all things has not survived the Corona crisis. The Pascha at Hornstrasse 2 in Cologne had to file for bankruptcy. The brothel that once made millions in sales is history. What will happen to the blue skyscraper in Cologne-Nippes?

24hamburg.de reports in more detail on the Puff bankruptcy due to the Coronavirus* and also knows what new dangers the prostitutes are now facing. Some of them are completely at the mercy of the closed brothels. *24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.