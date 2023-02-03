British Airways bans pilots from taking photos for social networks during the flight

Europe’s largest airline, British Airways, has banned cabin crew and captains of its aircraft from taking pictures and posting pictures on social media during the flight. Writes about it The Times with reference to the new carrier rules.

According to the innovations, restrictions on posting on the Internet apply to frames containing “sensitive information that poses a threat to the company’s business, its customers or employees.” It is prohibited to photograph any technical documentation, including flight plans, cockpit during maintenance, personal shift schedules or crew duty schedules, and “anything that is filmed in the cockpit.”

The press service of the carrier clarified that the new rules are aimed at ensuring flight safety and outline the boundaries of what company employees should post on social networks and what should not. “We do not prevent our colleagues from posting on social networks. In fact, everything is rather the opposite. We give our employees clarity about what is appropriate and when. For example, when our colleagues fly an aircraft, they are responsible for the safety of everyone on board. It will not be unreasonable to ask them to wait until their break to take photos, ”the newspaper quoted a British Airways spokesman as saying.

Earlier in January, a former pilot said that in the event of sudden death or illness of both pilots during a flight, flight attendants will look for people with experience in flying the aircraft among passengers. At the same time, it is noted that aircraft commanders rarely fall ill at the same time. It is for this reason that they cannot eat the same food, he concluded.