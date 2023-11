Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

Fire over Mount Etna: The volcano in Sicily erupts. A cloud of magmatic gases and fiery explosions creates spectacular images.

1/4 Spectacular images: Mount Etna breathed fire on Sunday (November 12, 2023). A cloud of igneous gases and rock formed over Europe’s largest active volcano. © Salvatore Allegra/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

2/4 Spectacular images: Mount Etna breathed fire on Sunday (November 12, 2023). A cloud of igneous gases and rock formed over Europe’s largest active volcano. © Salvatore Allegra/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

3/4 Spectacular images: Mount Etna breathed fire on Sunday (November 12, 2023). A cloud of igneous gases and rock formed over Europe’s largest active volcano. © Salvatore Allegra/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

4/4 Spectacular images: Mount Etna breathed fire on Sunday (November 12, 2023). A cloud of igneous gases and rock formed over Europe’s largest active volcano. © Salvatore Allegra/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Mount Etna in Sicily has erupted again. There was strong activity at Europe’s largest active volcano on Sunday, November 12, 2023. There were lava explosions, a kilometer-high cloud of igneous gases and rocks, as well as ash rain on the surrounding settlements.