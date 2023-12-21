The European Court of Justice determined this Thursday that FIFA and UEFA had acted “illegally”, violating the competition rules of the bloc of 27, by stopping the project of an interclub tournament that Real Madrid and Barcelona promoted two years ago , initially with 12 teams, although the others separated from the initiative over time.

The decision was effusively received by the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, who published a message on the team's social networks in which he celebrated that it demonstrated that “European club football is not and will never be a monopoly again” and that “The clubs will be masters of their destiny.”

The ruling determined that FIFA and UEFA committed “abuse of their dominant position” by subjecting the parallel tournament to the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League to prior approval, without there being a regulatory framework to guide the decisions. regard.

The ruling recognizes an exceptional quality in the administration of sport, which in some way imposes a monopoly, due to the exclusivity of competition in management by the federations, but ensures that the exercise of this power must be based on rules. clear.

“When a company in a dominant position has the power to determine under what conditions potentially competing companies may enter the market, this power, taking into account the risk of conflict of interest that it generates, must be accompanied by criteria that ensure its transparent nature, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate,” reads the ruling.

Enthusiasm and reserve

Florentino Pérez's joy was shared by his Barça counterpart, Joan Laporta, and by Berndt Reichart, executive director of A22, the company promoting the Super League, which immediately announced a tournament of 64 teams for the men's category and 32 for the women's category. .

However, the coldness, and in some cases the open rejection with which the majority of the big clubs have received the decision, is not very auspicious for the plans of the rebel tournament.

The European Club Association described the Super League project as “attempts by a few individuals pursuing personal agendas to undermine the very foundations and basic principles of European football”, while the English Premier League assured that the Court's decision was not constitutes a boost to the initiative of a parallel event.

The Spanish League ratified its opposition to “a model that perpetuates the participation of a privileged few, restricting the pinnacle of European football to an elite”, and clubs such as Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United confirmed their adherence to the tournaments organized by UEFA.

Alex Phillips, former executive of UEFA and the Asian Confederation, assured that the European ruling does not imply a victory for either side. “There is no such earthquake, maybe just a yellow card for the governing bodies, but no red.”

Phillips assures that the sentence does not mean an approval for the Super League, and the lawyer specialized in sports legislation Antonio Quintero agrees with him.

“Everything can be summarized in that FIFA and UEFA continue to have the power to impose rules that make possible the existence of leagues apart from their own, as long as there is a legitimate objective behind their decisions that benefits the market, and that this objective is subject to defined criteria and rules of procedure,” says Quintero, who rules out that the decision undermines the governing power of the major international soccer organizations.

The position of FIFA and UEFA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his respect for the European Court of Justice, and assured that the ruling “doesn't really change anything.”

File image of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin during a press conference of the entity in Lisbon on April 23, 2023 © AP / Armando Franca

For his part, the head of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, who had called the promoters of the new tournament “snakes” and “liars,” reacted sarcastically, declaring himself “anxious” for the rebel entities to launch their “fantastic Super League.” , but he was confident that the decision will be “the opportunity to improve some of our regulations.”

The Super League initiative initially had the support of 12 important clubs on the continent, but over time the rebel group has been reduced, leaving Barcelona and Real Madrid in total solitude.

With AP and EFE