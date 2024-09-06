Eurozone GDP grew by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in April-June 2024

In April-June, the eurozone’s GDP grew by 0.2 percent compared with the previous three months, according to a report from the European Union’s statistical office (Eurostat). published final data.

The indicator’s dynamics slowed slightly compared to the 0.3 percent at which its level was previously estimated, as well as the growth recorded in quarterly terms by October-December 2023. At the same time, year-on-year, the economy grew by 0.6 percent compared to 0.5 percent in the first quarter.

The statistics are recorded against the backdrop of the regulator’s decision announced in June to lower rates for the first time since 2019. Due to the stable inflation situation, the easing of monetary policy is expected to continue in September.

The materials note that during the specified period, GDP grew the most in Poland (by 1.5 percent) and Greece (by 1.1 percent), while it declined in Ireland and Latvia – by 1.0 and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Earlier, giving a preliminary assessment, the head of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said that the eurozone economy continued to grow in April-June 2024, but the region’s GDP growth rate was highly likely to slow down during this period.