The headquarters of the Communist Party of France is at number 2 of the Colonel Fabien square in Paris and is the work of the Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, a star among the stars of architecture. When work began in 1969, the PCF had more than 500,000 members, a stable vote of 20% of the electorate and the illusion of coming to power, retired General De Gaulle.

“The headquarters of the PCF was the symbol of tomorrow. Today is a half-empty building that is rented for fashion shows or movie shoots “, notes Professor Jacques Rupnik, director of research at Sciences-Po in Paris and author of several books on European communism.

The communist parties of Europe, or the rest of them, are commemorating their centenary these months. After the totemic CPSU, created in 1912, the Communist Party of France It was founded at the end of December 1920, the PC of Italy on January 20, 1921, that of Portugal on March 6, and the Communist Party of Spain on November 14 of the same year. At the other end of the world, a group of students would found a French concession villa in Shanghai the Chinese CP on July 23, 1921.

In Spain



In her native Linares, Spain’s oldest communist militant still has the strength and the head to answer questions over the phone. Her name is Anita Molina Gil, she just turned 101 years old and he joined the Communist Youth back in 1934. Linares: mines and olive groves. The father was shot in June 1939, she was imprisoned in the women’s prison in Seville between 1941 and 1942 and nine days after marrying in 1945 the Civil Guard arrested her husband, who would spend the next twenty years in the Burgos prison.

-Do you feel sorry to see that the PCE is a minority or non-existent?

-Well, yes, very sad since we have fought for democracy. They have hardly listened to us. People, sometimes, are ungrateful and do not vote for us.

-What contribution to improving the lives of Spaniards are you most proud of?

-Of many, but I feel very proud of the struggle of communist women for equality. That is why I was in the women’s prison in Seville.

Santiago Carrilloy Dolores Ibarruri, in 1978. Photo Clarín Archive

-This year marks the centenary of the PCE. Is there a party that has picked up your spirit?

-None. That is why I am in the PCE and I still read the Mundo Obrero. The CP exists and will always exist in defense of the working class.

One hundred years later, one of the problems is that that “working class” is disappearing. Or has disappeared. And that leads to the case of France, the last communist stronghold in Europe that “touches” power: the working class either abstains or votes for the old National Front.

In the 2019 European elections, 40% of the so-called “Workers vote” went to the extreme right. “There are several reasons: the shock of deindustrialization and a failed appointment with the children of immigration, whose discontent has not connected with the PCF”, argues Emmanuel Bellanger, director of the Center d’histoire sociale des mondes contemporains (CHS) of the Sorbonne.

“Between that left-wing vote and this frontist (Lepenist) vote is the common and perennial will to“ vote socially ”, estimates the political scientist Pascal Perrineau, author of“ Cette France de gauche qui vote FN ”.

Local powers

Beyond two circumstantial figures – Minister Yolanda Díaz, faithful to the PCE, and the former communist Enrico Letta in Italy, who tries to lead the reconstruction of the left – communism in Europe has only one little light: local powers in France.

And the second union in the country (the CGT). The PCF has 620 mayors, a hundred departmental councilors and a department as symbolic as Val-de-Marne, the last bastion of what was the powerful “banlieu rouge” that surrounded Paris since the 1920s. One of 97 departments, with poor electoral prospects for the June elections after 45 years under communist control.

“The city councils have resisted the collapse of the party because of a tradition of good organization and genuine concern for the problems of fellow citizens,” says Professor Bellanger. “Communist mayors have a reputation for being the least corrupt. This asset can be extended to the CGT union in terms of compliance with the agreement, hence it is well considered among large companies ”, observes Jacques Rupnik.

The two agree that the political culture of the Communists wrong house with the green one, the upward force among traditional left-wing voters.

Alessandro Natta leader of the Communist Party of Italy for several years. AP Photo

Italian communism it was always very different from that of France. Less unconditional than Moscow, although both suffered the devastating impact of the collapse of the Soviet Union and the discrediting of an ideology that, curiously, remains firm in the People’s Republic of China and Vietnam as well as in the incombustible Castroism of Cuba.

While the general secretaries of the PCF, especially George Marchais, did not detach one iota from Russia, Enrico Berlinguer, general secretary of the PCI between 1972 and 1984, He was the architect of the “historic compromise” sealed with communist support for the Christian Democrat Giulio Andreotti in 1978, two years after the 34% of votes – a record – obtained by the PCI.

The “Chile effect”

The coup in Chile that put an end to Salvador Allende’s mandate in 1973 was a jug of realism and the trigger for a change in strategy that, however, would not be awarded in successive years. Berlinguer died in 1984 and the PCI was dissolved at the end of its XX Congress, held in Rimini in 1991.

“The paradox is that the Italian communists, unlike the French, they drew the lesson from the Prague spring of 1968 – occupied by the Russian tanks – that combining communism and democracy was easier under the NATO umbrella than under the Warsaw Pact ”, says Professor Jacques Rupnik.

“If we look at Eastern Europe, where the communists ruled until the fall of the Berlin wall, there is nothing left. Wherever they had power, they have completely disappeared. The memory of good communism is not because they only left pain, ”estimates Carmen Claudín, specialist in Eastern Europe and Russia at CIDOB, of which she is a senior associate researcher.

Daughter of the respected Fernando Claudín, a communist separated from the PCE for his opposition to the Soviet dictatorship, she still remembers listening to the Czech Artur London at home recounting George Marchais’s opposition to the publication of “The Confession” – which Costa-Gavras would take to the cinema with success and script by Jorge Semprun-. “Artur told him that he did not intend to stop publishing the book. When he saw that he was not going to persuade him, Marchais said cynically: remember that France is not always a land of asylum… ”.

The Portuguese CP was also mortgaged after the carnation revolution due to its orthodoxy and support for Moscow. After exile, General Secretary Alvaro Cunhal transmitted an anachronistic style and orthodoxy, which allowed the socialist Mario Soares to give the communists the bear hug, in the same way that François Mitterrand did in France with his “common program of gouvernement”, settled with the socialist overcoming of the communists of the legislatures of 1978, unprecedented fact.

One hundred years of the communist parties in Europe. Perhaps the problem with the end of the journey is that “The working class is no longer what it was”, in the words of the French political scientist Roger Martelli.

