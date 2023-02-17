The last climate summit in Egypt in 2022 revealed that the aid provided by the most developed countries has never been enough and, furthermore, the famous promise of 100,000 million dollars reached at COP15 to alleviate the effects caused by climate change. A budget that has not been completed and has not served its purpose: to fight against the damage caused by global warming.

Between 2007 and 2020, the European Commission put on the table a total of 728.8 million euros in the initiative of the Global Alliance against climate change “to help least developed countries and small island developing States to strengthen their resilience against the effects of climate change”, stated Brussels in its declaration of intent.

A program divided into two parts 2007-2013 and 2014-2020 that mobilized 308.8 million and 420 million, respectively. An initiative that has not had continuity and that the European Court of Auditors has taken advantage of to carry out an audit and “extract lessons”. The conclusion: “The project did not demonstrate its impact on the resilience of countries in the face of climate change.”

In these thirteen years, the Alliance carried out more than 100 actions in 70 countries distributed in various geographical areas (Caribbean, Africa, Pacific Islands and Asia). However, “the improvements in the situation of the beneficiaries were not measured nor was the focus sufficiently in the needs of those most affected”, warns the Court of Auditors in its examination of the initiatives.

Among the most financed activities are those related to the environment and natural resources that brought together 4.4 out of every 10 euros invested in the thirteen years of the Alliance. Next, the most subsidized actions were agriculture and food security, energy, infrastructure, water, education and, lastly, economic development and tourism.

In their communication document dated September 18, 2007, the promoters of the Alliance were committed to providing “technical and financial support for adaptation measures and the integration of climate change in development strategies.”

To do this, the European Commission proposed five “priority” fields of work. The first of these focused on the development of national adaptation plans for vulnerable countries. Next, Brussels focused on reducing emissions due to deforestation in developing countries, increasing national capacities to control deforestation; followed by support for participation and promotion of catastrophe risk reduction and, finally, the integration of climate change into poverty reduction strategies and programs.

However, these goals were difficult to achieve “due to the complex configuration of the initiative”, reveals the Court of Auditors. “There was a lack of synergies and it made little sense in terms of efficiency,” he adds in his evaluation text.

In the review of the Luxembourg-based body they examined a total of 14 actions “representing 16% of the funds contracted under the initiative between 2007 and April 2022” and in which “a systematic transformation of development was not carried out of capacities” and “some activities were unaffordable for the poorest households,” they warn.

without thinking about women



Although the consequences of climate change do not distinguish by gender, they do widen the inequality gap. A report by the Boston Consulting Group revealed that 80% of climate refugees are already women. Climate change hinders access to natural resources and increases poverty.

This impact, “recognized in the principles of the Alliance” -recalls the Court of Auditors-, was not the central nucleus of the actions carried out during the validity of the community program. Only three actions “specifically addressed the needs of women,” the review reveals. “There was a lack of ambition,” they add.

That absence was one of the major failures and prompted total ignorance of the program, according to analysts from the European Court of Auditors. “Our survey reveals that the initiative was not widely known and that a lack of awareness of available funding prevented some vulnerable countries from applying for this assistance,” they note.

Although the plan was stored in the drawer in 2020, the community body proposes a new package of actions for 2024 with “ambitious objectives, select reference indicators and focus more on vulnerable households and women’s needs”, they point out in the section on recommendations. “This initiative focused on strengthening institutional capacity and did not demonstrate its impact on the resilience of the countries,” he recalls.