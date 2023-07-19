Nice things will also happen in 2023. The best-selling car in Europe at the moment has 299 hp, at least!

At Autoblog we like a few extra horsepower. When it comes to the best-selling cars, it’s often not that relevant. In very many cases it is always a B or C segment hatchback with entry-level engines between 60 and 100 hp.

For example, the best-selling car last May this year was the Dacia Sandero. Quite rightly, because when you look at value for money, there are few better deals to be had. You will only have to do it with relatively little power.

Not the Sandero

Europe’s best-selling car of the month of June has been announced. This time it is not the Sandero, although the popular Dacia is still on the podium. No, the first position goes to a car that has a minimum of 299 horsepower. It is about the Tesla Model Y. That car is really hard to get into. Last month, 29,764 copies were delivered. Compared to the same period last year, that’s an increase of, er, 104%!

We estimate that the loafer in particular is very popular. In the Netherlands you have it for 46,990 euros and then you have a spacious crossover with 299 hp, premium rear-wheel drive, panoramic roof, excellent stereo, ‘leather’ upholstery and so on. There are hardly any options on the Model Y.

Best-selling car in Europe over the entire six months

The Tesla Model Y is not only the best-selling car of the past month, but also the past six months combined. The Tesla Model Y had to compete against formidable competitors such as the Dacia Sandero, Volkswagen T-Roc and Opel Corsa. The Volkswagen Golf – once the crowd favorite – is only in ninth place.

A total of 125,144 Model Ys have already been released on European roads this year. Compared to the first six months of last year, this is an increase of 211.7%. Since there is hardly any competition for the Model Y in terms of price, performance, range and equipment, it seems likely that the popular Tesla will remain a top seller for the time being.

