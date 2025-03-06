JAKOB INGEBRIGTSEN AND FEMKE BOL. Two names that justify any athletics event. Two magnets converted by European championships into an appeal covered track into an essential appointment. Start today in the Netherlands with 36 Spanish athletes and great hopes of podium. … But it is only the one -year starting gun that does not take a breath: Indoor World in Nanjing at the end of the month, Outdoor World in Tokyo in September, and meanwhile, the Diamond League and the novel Grand Slam Track of Michael Johnson fighting its own battle for the attention of the stars.

To convince athletes to be in Apeldoorn was not an easy task, but the absences have been minimized. Illustrious names are missing, such as Armand Duplantis, who continues to challenge gravity after overcoming his own world record in pole (6,27). Or Jordan Díaz, still unpublished in 2025. Even so, the poster is luxurious: more than 500 athletes, four Olympic champions and ten world leaders.

The devilish calendar also explains why FEMKE BOL He has resigned from running the individual 400 in his own home. He prefers to focus on relay (4×400 female and mixed). Not even the fact of having whipped twice the world record ‘Indoor’ in the Omnisport, the scenario of these Europeans, has made it change their minds. The wear of 2024 weighs, and she knows it. Just eight years ago, Bol was voluntary in the European outdoor of Amsterdam, scanning tickets to the stadium door. Today, four Olympic medals shine on their neck and leads the Dutch delegation, the most thriving in the continent with Italy.

By his side, sharing the spotlights, JAKOB INGEBRIGTSEN. The Norwegian, faithful to his style, does not hide. With 24 years he accumulates a legend record, but his ambition and a privileged physicist prevent him from conforming. In Apeldoorn he looks for his third consecutive double in an Indoor European (1,500 and 3,000). His winter has been a deployment of power: he beat the world mile record in Lievin (3: 45.14) and incidentally reduced his 1,500 plusmarca (3: 29.63). If you achieve your goal, you will match Valery Borzov as the athlete with the most titles in the history of Europeans under ceiling, seven in total, because it was also gold in 3,000 meters in Glasgow 2019, with only 18 years.

The British Neil Gourley and the Frenchman Azeddine Habz will try to complicate his life in 1,500, with Mohamed Attaoui ready for any opportunity. Difficult mission. In 3,000, the opposition is more fearsome: the British George Mills (7: 27.92, second best European in history) and the Dutch Niels Laros (19 years and 7: 29.49) promise war.

The expected duel in length is left without its main protagonist. A last -minute flu leaves out to the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou, champion of everything in recent years. Free road for the Italian Mattia Furlani, who already exceeded him in Lievin (8,37) and now has the first great crown within reach.

Another Greek, Emmanouil Karalispart as a favorite in pole in the absence of Duplantis and after flying up to 6.02 in Clermont-Ferrand, although the great news in this discipline is the return of the French Renaud Lavillenie, quadruple continental champion, which returns to a Indoor European after a decade of absence. And more: the Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh, in search of her third consecutive hindering in a height jump before another youth talent, the Serbian Angelina Topic; The German Malaika Mihambo, the only one above seven meters this course, trying to break her curse on the ceiling in the length; or the Italian duel in the weight launch between Leonardo Fabbri and Zane Weir.

Spain dreams big

With a delegation of 36 athletes, several of them among the five best in Europe, Spain lands with high expectations. Ana Peleteiro and Abel Jordáncontinental leaders in triple jump and 60 meters, are the strongest letters, but not the only ones. Quique LlopisJordan himself and even Asier Martínez have options in 60 fences. In 400 they arrive among the best Iñaki Cañal and Óscar Husillos, which was already gold in 2021 and silver in 2019 in that same test. In 800, the trio formed by Mariano García, Josué Canales and Álvaro from above also aspires to the podium. And in length, Fatima Diame, world bronze last year, Lester Lescay and Jaime Guerra are also in the fight.

And beware of the relay. In direct late, anything is possible. The minimum objective: Delete the disappointment of Istanbul 2023, where only two medals were added (Adrián Ben’s gold and Silver of Adel Mechaal in 3,000), a booty that he knew little.