Europeans, discover the “Wags” of the Azzurri players: which is the most beautiful?

The acronym “Wags” comes from the contraction of “Wives and girlfriends”, that is “wives and girlfriends”. As you can imagine, it was born in the English media, but now it is used all over the world to identify the companions of footballers, very often so beautiful that they have even more fans than their men! However, the Wags of Roberto Mancini’s national team are a little less known than characters like Victoria Beckham, who have made history, also because the Azzurra team itself is made up largely of young people. But beauty is not lacking, as you can see!

The “Wags” of the Azzurri goalkeepers

Gigi Donnarumma He has been engaged for 5 years with Alessia Elefante, also originally from Castellammare di Stabia, just like the blue goalkeeper. She is two years older and I have been convinced since 2017.

Alex Meret he is engaged to Debora Romano, a model born in 1992 with a perfect body and eyes of ice. They have been together for four years.

Salvatore Sirigu he has a Sardinian woman next to him, just like him: Claudia Pischedda, in 2007 she was Miss Sardinia and then a finalist in Miss Italy.

The “Wags” of the Azzurri defenders

Francesco Acerbi he has recently been engaged to Claudia Scarpari, a lawyer by profession, who is about to become a mother.

Alessandro Bastoni He has been engaged for about a year to Camilla Bresciani, passionate about fashion and travel.

Leonardo Bonucci he has been married since 2011 to Martina Maccari, an influencer and a 36-year-old former model, with whom he had three children.

Giorgio Chiellini he has been married since 2014 to Carolina Bonistalli, with whom he has two daughters.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo he is engaged to Clarissa Franchi, who in 2020 gave birth to a girl called … Azzurra!

Alessandro Florenzi he has been married since 2015 to Ilenia Atzori, whom he met when they were very young and with whom he had two children.

Leonardo Spinazzola since last December he has been married to Miriam Sette, with whom he has been dating for ten years. The 26-year-old Miriam is from Puglia from San Severo, in the province of Foggia, graduated in Political Science and International Relations, and mother of two children.

Rafael Toloi he has been married for eight years to Flavia, who has been with him for a total of 12 years: they met when he was playing in Brazil, with Coias. They have a daughter, but unfortunately a second pregnancy ended badly.

The “Wags” of the Azzurri midfielders

Nicolò Barella he is married to the Sardinian model Federica Schievenin, who is eight years older than him and is a great motocross fan. They have three daughters.

Bryan Cristante he has been married since last February to Selene Cito, with whom he had two twins.

Manuel Locatelli he has been engaged for four years with Thessa Lacovich, originally from Costa Rica. Thessa attended the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, graduating in Media Advertising and is a freelance in the e-commerce sector. In the past she worked for Sky as a producer in the Sky department Cinema, but also in the reception of talent and castings.

Matteo Pessina He has been engaged for five years to Alessandra Navarra, 25 years old.

Marco Verratti he is engaged to Jessica Aidi, a French model born in 1992, of Maghreb origins. The PSG player has left his previous wife for her and will soon marry her in second marriage.

Jorginho has been married since 2017 Natalia Leteri, his girlfriend for over 8 years. Nonetheless, he has a rather eventful love life: he had three children by two other women.

The “Wags” of the Azzurri forwards

Domenico Berardi he is engaged since 2012 with Francesca Fantuzzi, born in ’94, originally from Sassuolo. It was she who made the first move and last December their first child was born.

Andrea Belotti he is married since 2017 to Giorgia Duro, born in 1996 in Sicily: they met when “il Gallo” was playing in Palermo. Their first daughter was born last February.

Federico Bernardeschi he is engaged to Veronica Ciardi, 36, competitor of the “Big Brother” in 2010. In 2019 their first daughter was born and the wedding is expected soon.

Federico Chiesa he is engaged to Benedetta Quagli, who is four years older than Juventus and … over 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Ciro Immobile he has been married since 2014 to Jessica Melena, born near Chiesti in 1990. They have three children.

Lorenzo Insigne he is married to Genoveffa (called “Jenny”) Darone on September 24, 1993 in Frattaminore, Naples. A former saleswoman in a hair care shop, she met the footballer when they were both just children, but the love started much later, following a trip with mutual friends. Married since 2012, they have two children.

Giacomo Raspadori he is the youngest of the Azzurra rose and so is his girlfriend: Elisa Graziani, from Bologna only 19 years old. They have been together since 2017.

And the coach?

Roberto Mancini, 56, has been married since 2018 to Silvia Fortini, an established lawyer of the Rome Bar. He was previously married to Federica Morelli, with whom he had three children.