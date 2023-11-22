Europeans, this is how much the Vannacci list is worth. A real danger for the balance on the Right

The general Roberto Vannacci he is apparently working in secret on one of his own list for the next European Championships. Movements to the right of Giorgia’s right have been underway for months now Melonswhere many are determined to compete for the political space of those nostalgic for the old Brothers of hard and pure Italywho didn’t appreciate it new institutional guise. The most active – we read in Il Domani – is the former mayor of Rome, Gianni Alemanno, which chose the opposition to the government as its key figure: from no to the war in Ukraine to no to the reform of the prime ministership. Not only that, though: also the League is actively moving to launch a hostile takeover bid on this slice of the electorate, aiming to remove the Prime Minister’s consensus. The meeting point of these two worlds hostile to Meloni has a name and also a degree: General Roberto Vannacci.

Although he disappeared from television schedules for a few months, the number of copies of your book On the contrary, the world continued to rise up to over 200 thousand and he himself explains with a touch of pride that “if I were to accept all the invitations to present it, I would have a full calendar until next summer”. And if it really were politics – continues Il Domani – the general’s new passion? A survey in the hands of the political area most similar to him would already be ready and would take him in a very specific direction: his personal movementwithout Salvini or Alemanno to shadow him, it could be worth 4 percent or even something more at the European Championships. Translated: would have good chance of exceeding the threshold of barrier. Best of all, it could take away votes from FdI and the League.

