Bad blow for Scotland’s hopes at the European Football Championships and new health alarm for the event: Billy Gilmour, 20, emerging midfielder of the team, tested positive for Covid-19. This was announced today by the Scottish Federation, specifying that at least the player will not be able to take the field in the next match against Croatia scheduled for tomorrow at Hampden Park in Glasgow and decisive for the fate of the group.

