In Europe, the war is not between right and left but between allied or closest parties. And for six months chaos will reign





The grass is always cut on the other side, says an old popular adage. Which fits perfectly to explain what will happen between now and European elections of 8-9 June both in the government majority and in the opposition. The meaning, as parliamentarians from different parties explain, is that every political force will try to steal consensus from the closest parties and not the more distant ones, considering that in the European elections we vote with the proportional system and therefore there are no coalitions but in fact it is an all against everyone. And consensus is sought in the nearest and certainly not more distant electoral areas.

And it is for this reason that we will witness arguments, tensions, fibrillations and perhaps even some low blows in Parliament, both among the majority and among the minorities. Let's take, for example, Giuseppe Conte who will not participate in the sit-in under the RAI headquarters organized by the Democratic Party just to spite the Dems or in any case not to join Elly Schlein. And the secretary of the Democratic Party the other day, at the presentation of Roberto Speranza's book which attempted to build a bridge and a dialogue between the Democratic Party and 5 Star, explained that “an alternative must be built” to the right.

In response, former Prime Minister Conte said that it is too early to talk about it and that the PD it has even become a belligerent party given its position on military aid to Ukraine. Not to mention the ESM, an issue on which the opposition has very distant positions. But it's all tactics in view of the European Championships. Point out the differences. The leader's goal M5S it is to get as close as possible to the Democratic Party, dreaming of overtaking it, to accredit itself as a true alternative to Giorgia Meloni and the Centre-Right.

Schlein, on the other hand, is thinking about his candidacy, despite the strong internal opposition of almost all the big Dems, in order to contain the 5 Stars from falling below 19%, i.e. below the political figure which would lead to his immediate resignation. But the fight is also with the Green Left Alliance which in the polls is close to the 4% threshold. Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli they will greatly raise the level of controversy both with the Democratic Party and with the M5S precisely to try to obtain a quorum.

And the same thing will happen in the center, where Action by Carlo Calenda and Italia Viva by Matteo Renzi they are competing for the moderate vote to reach 4%. It is clear, all the polls say, that Calenda is the favourite, but Renzi will give battle and attack Action head-on, including his former party colleagues such as Ettore Rosato and Elena Bonetti who have joined Action. And for example the bitter battle of Calenda against the Elkann, Stellantis and also the inaction of Maurizio Landini and the CGIL on the sale of Fiat to the French must be read from an electoral perspective. This time to steal consensus from the Democratic Party which is instead quite, if not totally, silent on this issue.

If Sparta cries, Athens doesn't laugh. In the government majority, just emerging from the clash over Sardinia won by Brothers of Italy, tension will be sky high. Meloni intends to run in all constituencies and does not want to decide together with his allies who are increasingly nervous about this choice. The fear of the League and Forza Italia is that the prime minister is aiming for a bang, to exceed 30% to reduce the allies and their demands after the vote. For this reason the Carroccio went on the attack.

Last example is the case of Ilaria Salis, the Italian citizen detained in Hungary awaiting trial. While the prime minister tries to dialogue with her counterpart Orban and Antonio Tajani recalls the ambassador of Budapest, the Northern League attacks Ilaria head-on with Matteo Salvini even stating that he would not want Ilaria (primary school teacher) as his daughter's teacher. But this is just a small example of what will happen in the government and in the centre-right.

On theregional autonomy the League is playing everything and also wants the approval of the Chamber before the European elections to regain consensus especially in the North and in Veneto, but the allies are ready to slow down. Just as the Northern League is ready to set limits in Parliament on the premiership so dear to the Brothers of Italy. Not to mention the direct Salvini-Tajani fight. Forza Italia goes to its congress on 23-24 February and the Foreign Minister will be confirmed as secretary with the declared objective of exceeding 10% in the European elections and the (undeclared but obvious) objective of overtaking the League and becoming the second government force to count for the most.

Salvini, on the other hand, plays a lot on European issues. And here he has several arguments. Yesterday it was at Brussels where he met the outgoing Northern League MEPs, reiterating that a centre-right majority is also needed in Europe, as in Italy, and that whoever chooses the left will take responsibility for it. Very clear attack on Tajani who, being in the EPP, does not want alliances with Marine Le Pen and the Germans of AfD.

But Salvini also fired back at the “damage” done by the Commission he led Ursula von der Leyen, hoping for a turning point. Precisely that Ursula with whom Meloni has made an increasingly stronger pact and which he is preparing to vote again. The League will play the coherence card: never with the left, never with Macron. Knowing full well that Meloni is obliged to negotiate despite the positions taken in the past.

In short, there will be a lot of trips and torpedoes and from now on European in June the war will not be right against left or majority against opposition but the war will be within the government and the various minorities.