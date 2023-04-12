the blue quintet: Asia D’Amato, Alice D’Amato, Giorgia Villa, Angela Andreoli, Manila Esposito
Italy women’s artistic gymnastics wins the silver team medal at the European Championships. At the Antalya Sport Hall in the southern Turkish city, the blues scored 161,629 points, being preceded only by Great Britain (164,428). Bronze to Holland with 158.896. The Italian team consisted of Manila Esposito, Asia D’Amato, Alice D’Amato, Angela Andreoli and Giorgia Villa.
April 12 – 8.13pm
