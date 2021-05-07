Two days after the start of the Conference on the Future of Europe, the European Parliament publishes the results of a Eurobarometer survey focused on this issue. Following the publication of preliminary results on March 9, the full study – organized in collaboration with the European Commission – shows that:

1. Eight out of ten citizens (81%) agree that one of the priorities of the Conference should be how to improve the crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic. More than a third (38%) strongly agree with that statement.

2. Two thirds of Europeans (66%) believe that the EU project offers a future perspective for youth. 65% see the EU as a stable place in an unstable world.

3. More than two-thirds of the respondents are in favor of electing the President of the European Commission from among the main candidates in the European elections. Less than a quarter is against this system.

4. 42% of citizens think that the possibility of voting on transnational lists is something positive, more than double the number who reject this option outright (19%).

The Conference on the Future of Europe



81% of Europeans think that the Conference should place among its priorities how to improve crisis management such as that of the coronavirus, including 38% who strongly agree with that statement.

Citizens who would like to get involved in the Conference on the Future of Europe would like to do so mainly in their locality, in citizen debates or assemblies (44%). Another possible way of participating that they contemplate is responding to surveys (34%), presenting their ideas and proposals to national and European politicians (31%) and taking part in online consultations on discussion platforms (30%).

Youth and the future of the European Union



More than eight in ten Europeans (83%) agree that the Conference should strive to attract young people to develop new ideas, and this includes 40% who fully support it.

Two thirds of Europeans (66%) believe that the European project offers a future perspective for youth. A similar proportion (65%) agree that the EU is a stable area in a turbulent world, although this percentage is down from the 2018 survey (11 points less).

European elections and presidency of the European Commission



The survey on the future of Europe also includes questions on the elections to the European Parliament and the appointment of the President of the Commission. According to the survey, more than twice the number of citizens in favor of including transnational lists are those who reject that option. 36% are indifferent.

More than two-thirds of those polled are in favor of electing the President of the Commission among the main candidates in the European elections, while less than a quarter (22%) are against.

61% consider that this process will only make sense if EU citizens had the option to vote for transnational lists, while 64% consider that it would bring more transparency to the system of election of the person in charge of the EC. Citizens also think that such a system would give the Commission more legitimacy (63%) and that it would mean significant progress for democracy in the EU (62%).