In the crosshairs of the centrist coalition are the votes of Forza Italia and the Catholics of the Democratic Party disappointed by Elly Schlein

We have seen it many times. And there are many examples. In politics the word never does not exist. See you next time European elections of 9 June 2024 the threshold will be 4%, not easy to reach for the smaller lists. A battle to the last vote. And, therefore, a virtue of necessity, given that the hypothesis of lowering the threshold to 3% immediately disappeared. According to Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal, even if it is still impossible at the moment, there will be a single centrist list which will include Carlo Calenda’s Action, Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva-Il Centro and Più Europa.

The name should be “RenewEurope“, i.e. the group of liberals in the European Parliament led by French President Emmanuel Macron and his party, En Marche!, with the logos of the parties inside the symbol. The objective – explain qualified sources – is to overcome the 10% and even reach up to 12%, surpassing both the League and the 5 Star Movement, thus making it the third political force in the country. Relations between Calenda and Renzi are terrible, it’s true, but the road is long and in the end the the need not to remain outside the European Parliament will prevail. Former minister Clemente Mastella and Cateno De Luca could also join the small centrist coalition.

The challenge is above all to win the votes of Forza Italia, orphan of Silvio Berlusconi, with an electoral campaign entirely attacking the Azzurri and Antonio Tajani crushed by the right of Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini. But there are also many Catholic voters of the Democratic Party in the crosshairs who are disappointed by Elly Schlein, as also demonstrated by the recent protests of many Dems for their support for the by-elections of the Monza-Brianza constituency for Marco Cappato. In short, in politics it is never a word that does not exist. And in fact the centre, barring any twists and turns, will be united again on 9 June next year. Virtue of necessity.

