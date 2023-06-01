Europeans, Schlein at the umpteenth crossroads: the Gentiloni case breaks out in the Democratic Party

Elly Schleinafter the heavy defeat in the administrative ballots, has to deal with the first heavy ones disputes within the party he leads: the Pd. The European elections they approach and the dem – we read in the newspaper – already seem to be on tilt. There secretary announced that the leaders they will be women. But the Roman dem seem to have different ideas. Much of the matchin fact, bet everything on Paul Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy. Matteo Renzileader of Italia Viva, has already proposed the post of to the commissioner leaders of the Third Pole. Before accepting the proposal, Gentiloni waited for replies from his party, which were slow to arrive. The exact same goes for Stefano Bonaccini. The Emilian governor is ready to apply for the European and waits for nothing but the green light of the secretariat.

