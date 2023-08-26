Santoro throws himself: Rainbow pacifist list in view of the Europeans

For the next European elections, Michele Santoro intends to present a list to give “political representation to all the pacifists who do not have one at the moment”. This was supported by Corriere della Sera, which explains how “for concrete developments it will be necessary to wait for the end of September. But an opportunity to discuss the feasibility of an electoral list is much more imminent: tonight at the Versiliana, in Marina di Pietrasanta, Santoro and the pacifist Raniero La Valle, with the former mayor of Naples Luigi de Magistris and the writer and publisher Ginevra Bompiani will launch «And if a rainbow sprouted?».

“It’s a call to make the no-gun people visible. Not the creation of a new party but a cry of pain that at the end of September could find original forms to become reality”. Santoro explains to Corriere della Sera. “Ours is a test. Let’s see what reactions it will produce. The war in Ukraine has caused 500,000 victims, including dead and wounded. Is that still not enough? Why does nobody have peace at the top of their priorities? We do: peace is our party taken”.

The options are also in an electoral sense, alone, with a pacifist list, or with pieces from other worlds sensitive to the issue, writes Corriere della Sera. “Our initiative is not against anyone, neither Schlein nor Conte nor Fratoianni. Quite the contrary I expect it to promote the opening of a dialogue: why exclude that the 5 Stars, for example, are interested in making a list for peace at the European elections?”.

