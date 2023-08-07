Spanish residents banned from washing cars due to drought

More than 8.7 million people affected by water shortage due to drought in Spain, writes TASS with reference to the Spanish media.

The country has seen so little rainfall in recent months that reservoirs are 42 percent full on average. The government has imposed restrictions on the use of water.

They operate in Catalonia, Andalusia, the autonomous communities of Aragon and Extremadura, Galicia and the Balearic Islands. The residents of Catalonia suffer the most from the restrictions, where certain bans are in place in 495 municipalities. So, the inhabitants of this region were forbidden to wash cars and water gardens. In addition, the authorities have limited domestic and industrial water consumption. Several localities in the region are under a state of emergency due to drought.

The authorities of Andalusia decided to turn off the water at certain hours, such measures were introduced in 40 municipalities. In the city of Malaga, to save water, it was decided to turn it off in the showers on the beaches.

The countries of Southern Europe predicted a new wave of abnormal heat in August. Temperatures in Spain, Greece and southern Italy could hit 48 degrees Celsius, a record previously set on the Italian island of Sardinia. A number of European states called the climate situation catastrophic and called on the world community to take urgent measures in order to solve the climate crisis.