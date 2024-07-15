Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/15/2024 – 5:52

Europe is the continent that attracts the most foreign tourists. But millions of annual visitors have caused problems for local residents. Residents of several European cities are protesting against tourism. Europe is the continent that receives the most international tourists, attracted by the postcards.

In Venice, some residents have even taken to occupying apartments in protest. They believe the city is being overrun by tourism, which has created a housing problem, with rental prices soaring and many properties being offered only for the season.

There are around 49,000 residents in the city’s historic center. According to estimates, Venice receives over 20 million visitors every year. The daily lives of some are the backdrop for the holiday experiences of others.

And Venice is not the only city in Europe suffering from mass tourism. Protests are increasingly taking place in Barcelona and other Spanish cities. Dissatisfaction is also widespread in Lisbon, Prague and Amsterdam.

The reasons are similar everywhere: rising rents, astronomical property purchase prices, the disappearance of local businesses and environmental concerns over the use of natural resources.

The problems of tourism

Tourism is the main source of income for many of these cities. In the European Union (EU), the sector accounts for around 10% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to estimates from the bloc, tourism also generates around 12.3 million jobs.

“These are abstract numbers,” says Sebastian Zenker, a researcher at Copenhagen Business School. According to Zenker, residents gain nothing from tourism if rents rise, housing becomes unaffordable, or restaurants charge prices that only tourists can afford. He adds that for residents, there needs to be a sensible balance.

Although many people make money from tourism, “few people can make a good living from the sector,” Zenker points out, adding that very low wages are another problem. In Italy, for example, there is no minimum wage. In Portugal, the minimum wage is 4.85 euros per hour (around R$28), and in Spain it is 6.87 euros per hour (R$40).

And where does the money tourists spend in Mediterranean countries go? The airlines, large hotel chains, international companies and the cruise industry make the most money, says Paul Peeters, a researcher in sustainable tourism at the University of Breda in the Netherlands.

When calculating cash flows, the deciding factor is: who is traveling and how. Cruise travelers sleep and eat on board. Package vacation travelers who book flights, hotels and meals through packages also spend little money on site.

At the same time, they contribute to air pollution and consume water. The impacts of these actions, however, are borne by local residents. This exacerbates inequality and fosters tensions between residents and tourists.

Zenker stresses that local stakeholders do not intend to ban tourism and want to welcome tourists. “The question is: how and what kind of tourism.”

New rules and prohibitions

To try to minimize the impacts of mass tourism, new policy approaches are being adopted. In Amsterdam, for example, the construction of new hotels is no longer permitted. The city has also invested in campaigns to discourage party and drug tourism.

In Lisbon and Palma de Mallorca, the rental market is far from the needs and economic realities of residents. Some measures have been taken, such as not issuing new licenses for rentals through online platforms such as Airbnb, and, in the case of Palma, imposing a period of prohibition on renting properties to tourists.

Barcelona is taking even more drastic measures. The Catalan city has announced that the permits for renting out around 10,000 holiday apartments to tourists will run out in 2028. The aim is to ease pressure on the property market. Rents in the city have increased by more than 60% in the last ten years.

Cruise ships are also increasingly subject to restrictions or higher fees. In Venice, large ships are no longer allowed to dock in the city center since 2021. Amsterdam plans to do the same from 2026. This should reduce not only the tourist crowds, but also environmental pollution.

Good and bad tourists?

Like Amsterdam, Mallorca is also trying to move away from its party-city image. The aim is to attract more high-spending tourists and fewer low-spending crowds. In industry jargon, this is called “quality tourism”. But is this the solution?

According to Macià Blázquez-Salom, it is not. The Spaniard is a resident of Palma de Mallorca, a geography teacher and an activist. For him, the focus on luxury tourism would only increase inequality. “Party and resort tourism is limited to specific locations, it operates almost like a factory,” he says, adding that the direct effects are therefore limited to a relatively small proportion of locations.

Tourists in a better economic situation, on the other hand, have higher expectations, consume more water, tend to take shorter trips and have the capital to buy property, says Blázquez-Salom. “This drives the gentrification mechanism and, with it, real estate speculation. Thus, these tourists directly intervene in the lives of all residents.”

Making tourism sustainable

A large part of the tourism sector still only thinks about absolute growth. Every year, record numbers of visitors are welcomed with joy. However, for many residents of cities like Barcelona, ​​Venice or Palma, further growth is not an option. So what can be done?

According to Peeters, one approach could be to keep tourist numbers at a level that cities and municipalities can still support.

Ecological and social factors should play a central role in this process. However, according to Peeters, agreements with airlines and port or airport operators would be necessary, as these groups are aligned with excess capacity, i.e. always looking for growth.