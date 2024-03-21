Parliamentarians from Iceland, Lichtenstein, Switzerland and Norway have meetings in Congress and with the government in Brasília

Congressmen from Iceland, Lichtenstein, Switzerland and Norway are in Brazil and are having meetings this Thursday (21 March 2024) at Congress and at the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Development, Industry, Commerce and Services.

The countries are part of Efta (acronym for European Free Trade Association), which seeks a free trade agreement with Mercosur. Negotiations will resume in April.

The Efta countries are not part of the European Union, which currently has negotiations for a free trade agreement with Mercosur.

Heidi Lunde, a Norwegian congresswoman and head of the country's Efta delegation, said she hopes the agreement can be concluded this year. Congressmen do not participate in negotiations. They monitor the process and defend the agreement in the Legislature of each country, which will then have to ratify the text.

Efta signed a free trade agreement with India in February 2024. The text still needs approval from the 4 countries. An agreement with Indonesia, signed in 2018, was approved by a narrow margin in a referendum in Switzerland.

Thomas Aeschi, Swiss congressman and head of the country's delegation and Efta, said he does not expect difficulties in approving the agreement signed with India or in a possible agreement with Mercosur, if signed, unlike what happened in the case of Indonesia.

“The environment today, after the pandemic, is different. There is acceptance of the idea that we need free trade to strengthen the economy and diversify trading partners”, he stated.

The congressmen arrived in Brasília on Wednesday night (20th March). They were in Buenos Aires, where they also had meetings with government representatives. They assess that the Argentine president, Javier Milei, is committed to building an agreement with the group, to demonstrate progress in free trade.