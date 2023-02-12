Hand in hand on the podium, a knowing smile for the recently won second European medal: the bronze in madison behind Great Britain (Archibald and Barker) and France (Berteau and Copponi). Elisa Balsamo and Vittoria Guazzini started with important ambitions in this race but thanks to some mistakes they were unable to capitalize on the good start (blue in front after the first 4 sprints on a par with the English).

SYMPHONY – A test that in any case gives the pianist and guitarist a good overall symphony: in addition to this bronze, Grenchen’s European Championships also brought a silver in the team pursuit to the two blue women. “We’re in February, our first races. We’ve had some great satisfactions – Balsamo analyzes -. We’ve rediscovered the beauty of running this race together that it’s been a long time since we’ve faced in pairs”. Too bad for some situations in the race that didn’t work, such as a missed change or a failed launch for the sprint. “There was a moment in the middle of the race that I was no longer hoping for – continues Guazzini -. We scraped the bottom of the barrel and took this medal in a race that is always nice to face. I can’t wait to race next”. After the Swiss European Championships for Balsamo and Guazzini, it’s already time to think about road racing: both the Trek Segafredo and Fdj standard-bearers from Thursday at the Volta of the Valencian Community.