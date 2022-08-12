A beautiful Italy is silver at the European Championships on the Munich track in the team pursuit. Letizia Paternoster, Rachele Barbieri, Silvia Zanardi and Vittoria Guazzini finished in 4’11 ”571 behind the German favorites, led by Lisa Brennauer, champion and Olympic champion in charge, who won the final in 4’10” 872. For Italy this is a confirmation, after the 2021 world champion silver, while the men’s tournament – closed by the men’s quartet in eighth place – was won by France over Denmark.