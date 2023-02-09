At the European track championships in Grenchen, Switzerland, the Italy of the quartet is golden! Ganna, Milan, Moro and Lamon won the continental title by beating Great Britain in the final with a time of 3’47”667. Bronze for France, fourth for Denmark.

WOMEN’S QUARTET – Nothing to do for Italy, reigning world champion, who lost the final for the gold with Great Britain but still won an important silver. In the final for Balsamo, Alzini, Guazzini and Fidanza a time of 4’16”018; gold to Great Britain in 4’13”890. Bronze for Germany, fourth for France.