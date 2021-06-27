The supermodel Cora Gauthier, partner of Karim Benzema, with whom she had a son

“No sex until the European final”. The former Juventus player Didier Deschamps, today the coach of France, has imposed a very strict rule on his players, who are among the favorites for the final victory at Euro 2020.

Should they respect the prediction and reach the final scheduled at Wembley on 11 July, i “Bleus” they should refrain from sexual intercourse with wives and girlfriends.

A drastic choice, which prompted the star Antoine Griezmann to confess: “It’s hard”. And, in fact, to see how beautiful are the Wags of France, protagonists of our photogallery, you really have to believe them …

Two weeks in monastic style for handsome, rich boys with the hormonal boost given to them by being in their prime, all for the good of the national team.

Will it be worth it? Historically there are different orientations on the subject.

Didier Deschamps evidently he follows the classic method, perhaps also the result of his long Italian experience with Juve, first as a player and then as a coach.

For other technicians, on the contrary, sex was not an opponent at all, quite the contrary. The most famous cases are those ofHolland he was born in Brazil of the seventies, whose retreats were open to wives and girlfriends .. and in some cases even to boyfriends.

Perhaps also for cultural reasons the famous quarrel between Arrigo Sacchi is Ruud Gullit, at the time of Milan. The coach from Romagna was inflexible in imposing abstinence on the Rossoneri players, but the Dutch Gullit had very different habits and declined the invitation in an inelegant but decidedly eloquent way.