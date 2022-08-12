The first national team of coach Daniele Bennati changes. A day and a half from Sunday’s race in Munich, Giacomo Nizzolo has to raise the white flag. The 33-year-old Milanese, Italian and European champion in 2020, crashed in the Franco-Belgian Circuit in Belgium on Wednesday and hit his head. A non-trivial fall, which required careful medical checks. Nizzolo trained today in Germany with his teammates, but the responses were not positive, and for Italy it is a serious loss: he and Alberto Dainese should have shared the responsibility for the sprint. At this point Bennati must change the structure of the national team: in Italy there are the two reserves Pasqualon and Cimolai, but it is not excluded that the Tuscan technician will run a blue currently included in the Villa track group, and therefore already in Monaco. By tonight the decision. On Sunday there will be eight of them on a very flat and fast track: the blues are Dainese, Ganna, Trentin, Milan, Mozzato (recovered from abrasions in Wednesday’s crash in Belgium), Guarnieri and Baroncini. Italy has won the continental title since 2018, with Trentin, Viviani, Nizzolo and Colbrelli.