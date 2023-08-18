Eyes are focused above all on the southern district and in particular on Puglia, the pool of votes for FdI





The parties are starting to think about the candidates for the next European elections, scheduled for June 2024. In particular, the eyes are focused on the first party or Brothers of Italy. Almost certainly Giorgia Meloni will be the leaders throughout Italy. And her eyes are focused above all on the southern district and in particular on Puglia, the pool of votes for FdI. The region led by Michele Emiliano is well represented in government with the minister Raffaele Fitto and the undersecretary Marcellus Gemmato. And the head of the department of European affairs and the Pnrr will be the candidate behind the premier in the southern constituency.

And above all, as happened for the 2022 Policies, tell the roars Puglia, there are starting to be bad feelings among the regional councilors of the premier’s party. Prominent personalities such as the group leader Francesco Ventola and the directors Renato Perrini and Luigi Caroli they are real bearers of votes, of consensus. Yet, even in view of the European elections as was the case for Policies, they are struggling to find space. They who have been in FdI since the first hour while, for example Fitto, arrived later.

Subscribe to the newsletter

