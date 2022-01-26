The Normandy Quartet meets again, this time in Paris, to discuss a diplomatic solution to the crisis between Russia Y Ukraine by the separatist regions of Donbas, the seed of the conflict between these two countries and of the diplomatic and military tension that is registered in Europe at the beginning of 2021.

The leaders of the Quartet underlined the importance of reviving the negotiations in order, in the opinion of the new German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, to progress in the Minsk peace agreements, with which in 2014 and 2015 an attempt was made to lay foundations that would serve as solution to the Donbas conflict.

But based on what has been achieved so far, the hopes of a fix seem complicated. The violence in the region has not stopped and the UN estimates a total of 14,000 dead.

The Normandy Quartet is a group made up of four European countries (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) to resolve the war in eastern Ukraine.

The name comes from the meeting that the allies held for the first time on June 6, 2014 at the castle of Bénouville in Normandy (France), on the occasion of the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the famous landing of World War II. Russian Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko were also present at that meeting.

After a series of conversations between the parties, on September 5, 2014, the Minsk Protocol to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine. It was signed by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Donetsk and Lugansk under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The pact laid the foundations for a political solution to the conflict: Prohibit the use of weapons, monitored by the OSCE itself; decentralization of power, including in Ukrainian law respect for local statutes and self-government of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas; permanent verification by the OSCE of the border between Russia and Ukraine, including the creation of security zones in the border regions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation; immediate release of all detainees and a law prohibiting the persecution and punishment of people who have been linked to the events in Donest and Lugansk; ensure the holding of elections in accordance with Ukrainian law and the statutes of self-government, as well as suppress illegal military formations, militias and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine. But the agreement was repeatedly violated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) before their meeting at Bankova in Kiev on January 19, 2022.

The Normandy Quartet raised the need to refresh the agreement, even introducing greater obligations for the two opposing parties. Thus one arrives at Minsk Agreement (II)negotiated between February 11 and 12, 2015. – A new “immediate and complete” ceasefire is requested in the conflict zones in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions.

The withdrawal of heavy weapons is requested to a distance, depending on the caliber, between 50 and 140 kilometers wide, and the OSCE is asked to guarantee this separation. It is requested to initiate a dialogue on the modalities of local elections in accordance with Ukrainian legislation and a resolution of the Parliament of Ukraine specifying the area that enjoys the special regime. Pardon and amnesty, as well as the release and exchange of all hostages and illegally detained persons, based on the principle of “all for all”.

Restoration of full control of the state border by the government of Ukraine in the entire conflict zone. Withdrawal of all foreign armed formations, military equipment and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine under OSCE supervision and disarmament of all illegal groups.

Constitutional reform in Ukraine that contemplates decentralization as a key element (including a reference to the specificities of certain areas in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, agreed with the representatives of these areas).

And how are things?

Violations of the ceasefire continue to occur along the line of contact. Fatalities have reached 14,000, up to 30,000 people have been injured, 1.4 million are displaced and 3.4 million are in need of humanitarian aid.

Although prisoner swaps have taken place, other issues, such as the withdrawal of Russian-backed troops, elections in separatist-controlled regions, and a special status for the Donbas region (proposed by Russia), remain unresolved. .EFE

