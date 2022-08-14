In Munich, the Netherlands won the continental title, thanks to Fabio Jakobsen’s first place. The sprinter beat the French Demare (second) and the Belgian Merlier in the final sprint. Seventh place for Viviani, the first of the Italians to cross the finish line, behind him Dainese, who finished ninth. A bit of bitterness because Italy had arrived well on the final straight, only to be unable to send their sprinters into the sprint and finish the job.