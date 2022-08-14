On the last day of competitions, double podium in Olympic “light” boats: second place for Oppo and Ruta, third for Cesarini and Rodini. Silver also in the lightweight men’s single with Soares
Silver for the double lightweights of Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta. The Azzurri set the pace in the first 500 meters before leaving their heads to the Irish crew who changed pace to the finish. Italy that has thus engaged a head-to-head with Switzerland for silver. Bronze instead for the women’s double light weights of Federica Cesarini and Valentina Rodini. The gold boat in Tokyo finished behind Great Britain and France and managed to get behind Ireland. Nothing to do for the men’s doubles with Davide Mumolo and Simone Venier who finish their final in 6th place. Gold to Croatia of the Sinkovic brothers, silver to Spain, bronze to Lithuania. Finally, the women’s blue eight closes in fourth place.
Non-Olympic finals
–
In the single light weight silver for the blue Gabriele Soares. The Italian boat starts strong with Switzerland and Greece trying to keep up with the blue. In the second half of the race the Greek athlete takes a boat advantage that Soares is no longer able to recover. Bronze to the single of Switzerland. In the women’s single light weight Stefania Buttignon crosses the finish line in fifth position. Gold to Romania, silver to Greece, bronze to Holland. Gold for Giulia Mignemi, Paola Piazzolla, Silvia Crosio and Arianna Noseda arrived in the women’s lightweight four pairs, who finished their final in front of Germany.
August 14 – 14:21
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Europeans #Italy #silver #bronze #mens #womens #doubles #lightweights
Leave a Reply