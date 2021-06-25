Against Wales the gesture of 5 out of 11 players: the choice of tomorrow also taken by Austria. And to protect the lawn, Wembley bans both national teams from training on the eve

Rome – The case is not closed, on the contrary, but at least we should no longer attend the clumsy curtain against Wales. Five blues kneeling in front of the opponents, compact in the anti-discrimination gesture, and the others you are strictly on your feet before the starting whistle.

Not a pretty picture. Not a division between good and bad, between justice and injustice, it is then that it is difficult not to sift through the whys and wherefores of a half-way protest. A common line was needed and the FIGC through its president Gravina was very explicitand also a little ponziopilatesca: “We do not impose anything, we will leave our children free”. To impose oneself, in this situation, would have meant communicating to UEFA of wanting to adhere to the protocol envisaged in such circumstances. The referee must know that in these cases the first whistle and then a second (as in the minute of silence), to start the game, the opponents must know. Like Italy, for example, who knew what Wales was going to do.

Good, or bad, but in short, they are points of view: for tomorrow’s eighth final at Wembley against Austria, the Football Association has not made any requests. As well as Austria. All up, then? Possible, probable, but the last word will be up to the players. They were the first to want to avoid the image of a team divided on such a delicate and, above all, easily exploited topic. They will not kneel, and neither will their opponents. Which doesn’t mean we haven’t talked about it, that they don’t feel the problem; but not having communicated to the federal president the need to warn UEFA is significant of the team’s will. Then, since there is no federal or changing room diktat, each blue can decide on their own: it is the contortions of football that, at least in Italy, never find a straight line.

We disembark at Wembley where the English national team took some whistles but also applause for kneeling, and the atmosphere is not the most welcoming. “Sorry, but you have to train at home,” Roberto Mancini and Franco Foda, Italy and Austria coaches said. Thus, the Azzurri’s first extraterritorial outing after the Roman ride and the first hitch: not that training on the eve of the competition was ever decisive, but the decision that penalizes the two teams is haughty English. The sacred meadow risks getting too stressed and on Tuesday England-Germany will be played, the mother of all games for those who have the keys to Wembley.

In what was once the Empire Stadium and is now defined by an arch, which for some will be a triumph next 11 July, Austria didn’t even want to play: “Absurd to go there and do it without our fans forced to stay at home for fear of the virusWas Foda’s cry of alarm, a little out of time, but which brings Wembley to the stage of discord.

Here every day there is something new: after the opening to sixty thousand spectators for the final, the decision comes that, of these, two thousand will be foreigners. Action: the Draghi-Merkel front wants to lift the finals in London. Reaction: more public and even a segment of non-Britons. UEFA had no doubts, and if so, they also kept them: it is difficult to push Boris Johnson, one of the main architects, for example, of no to the Super League.

Now Italy arrives for a blitz, a hit and run that hopefully leads to Monaco, home of the eventual quarter-final. But it is better not to sell bear skin in advance, in sports it has never been a big deal. Anthony Tailor will referee us, an Englishman at Wembley. Alt. Stop the bad thoughts, there is no hidden direction. To choose the whistles is Roberto Rosetti, an Italian. So stop guessing. In short, it is not a simple eve, if ever the day before a challenge from inside and outside can be normal. Today it will be about training and tactics, but once the word was enough: Wembley, and time stood still. There is a world around the ball, it is no longer possible to pretend nothing has happened. Then you can also discuss the referee.

