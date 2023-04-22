Italy’s third medal at the 2023 European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb comes with Dalma Caneva, a bronze conquered with a pin after just over a minute of competition. The almost 29-year-old Italian-Hungarian born in Genoa, registered for the Army, played her match, worth the bronze medal, fighting with the Israeli Ilana Kratysh in the 72 kg. Also Jacopo Sandron, in the Greco-Roman specialty, is in the final for the bronze and tomorrow he will challenge the young and strong Armenian Hrachya Poghosyan. In fact, this morning he narrowly beat Hungarian Kecskemeti 1-1, before stopping against Azeri finalist Taleh Mammadov. Fished out, flies directly to the challenge for the continental medal (6.00 pm).