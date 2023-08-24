Italy-Croatia 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-17) It ends as everyone predicted, even if the Azzurri waste or make too many mistakes in some cases (especially in reception), but Italy also beat Croatia and finished this first phase undefeated, waiting to start the knockout phase on Saturday against Spain in the round of 16. Coach Mazzanti changes the formation entirely: Bosio dribbles opposite Nwakalor, Degradi and Omoruyi spikers, central Squarcini-Lubian, Fersino libero. But after a good start Italy gets stuck in reception and goes under in the score (14-17) the coach just needs to change the diagonal (entry of Egonu-Orro) and Italy makes a break of 5 points, 19-17. The last push comes from Sylla when he takes the place of Degradi and Italy takes home the set. Mazzanti puts the starting sextet back on and Croatia starts better, but Italy is not going to lose and to break the balance Mazzanti sends Orro and Egonu back onto the field in mid-set.

Towards Tuscany

—

Italy closes the accounts without too many problems. In the third set, the blue coach proposes the same starting line-up again, with Croatia trying everything to try to take away at least one set from Italy, but without succeeding in the feat, indeed in the third set Italy starts strong, supported by audience for the umpteenth sold out of this European Championship. And it goes to close the accounts without too many problems. The group stage is closed from tomorrow, few of those who make mistakes go home. Already Thursday transfer to Florence. Saturday evening at 21.15 there are the round of 16 against Spain (fourth in group D), if Italy – as forecast – beats the Iberians on Tuesday 29 in the quarterfinals they will find the winner of France-Romania, while the semifinal (1 September in Brussels) will probably be with one between Turkey and Poland.