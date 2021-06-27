It will therefore be the Belgium of Lukaku and Mertens to challenge Italy in the quarter-finals of the European Championships, Friday 2 July at 21.00.

It looks like a very difficult challenge, but with an advantage: that of knowing all too well the (many) qualities and (very few) defects of the forwards of Inter is Naples. Especially for club mates Stretcher, Sticks is By Lorenzo it will be a very special challenge, but certainly not an unprecedented event in the history of the Italian national team in international competitions.

Schnellinger and the “game of the century”

A famous case of a challenge between the Azzurri and an old acquaintance of the championship is that of the semifinal of Mexico ’70, when a goal in the 90th minute from the German Schnellinger, then in force at Milan, he forced Italy to Valcareggi in extra time. The hitherto sleepy match became “the match of the century”, that is, that Italy-Germany 4-3 which is also the title of a beautiful generational film released in 1990.

The legend of Pablito to overcome Falcao’s mockery

In a famous scene from Andrea Barzini’s film, the protagonists (Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Giuseppe Cederna and Massimo Ghini) react to Schnellinger’s draw with a very Milanese but easily understandable exclamation: “But it goes to hell, tudèsc!”. On many other occasions the fans of the national team have shouted insults to the players who instead supported in their respective clubs. At the 1982 World Cup, the Romanista Falcao scored the 2-2 goal that would have eliminated Italy by Bearzot, but the third goal of Paolo Rossi gave birth to the legend of “Pablito”, paving the way for an unforgettable world title.

Platini, Maradona and the Brazilian “waste”

Four years later, when we returned to Mexico as trophy holders, we were first chastised by the Neapolitan Maradona in 1-1 with Argentina and then with Juventus Platini, protagonist of the 2-0 with which France sent us home prematurely. The next two world championships were much more painful. At Italia ’90 it was again Maradona’s Argentina who eliminated us, after the mocking goal by Caniggia (then under Atalanta) and fatal penalties. And the San Paolo was split in two, between cheering for the Azzurri and cheering for the legendary Diego. Also from the spot he gained the defeat in the final of the ’94 World Cup, against a Brazil that lined up old acquaintances of our championship, such as Taffarel, Dunga, Mazinho is Branco, which our clubs had dismissed too easily.

Italy-France: two mockery and a fantastic revenge

From the World Cup to the European Championships, in 1998/2000 France won two historic titles by overcoming the Azzurri in a mocking way: on penalties in the World Cup and thanks to the golden goal in the continental final. It was to sign that famous goal David Trezeguet, who a few days later would become a Juventus player, following many of his fellow countrymen who played in our Serie A, from Deschamps to Zidane, passing through Thuram. Revenge came in Berlin 2006, when penalties smiled at Italy. And it is no coincidence that when Trezeguet showed up on the disk, Fabio Caressa encouraged him from the microphones of Sky Gigi Buffon saying “you know him, you know him …”. The Juventus center forward hit the crossbar and certainly that “you know him, you know him …” will be repeated also on Friday evening, when Lukaku or Mertens will catch the ball in the vicinity of Donnarumma.