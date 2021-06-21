Rome – The qualification already in the safe did not affect the balance of power: too much Holland for Macedonia that closes its tournament at zero on the day in which Goran Pandev bids farewell to the national team. The Dutch, driven by the Depay-Wijnaldum duo, finish as they started, winning and imitating Italy, first in their group with full points with 9 points.

In Holland De Boer, as promised, made few changes confirming for 9/11 the framework of the first two races. No back fours, as invoked by the purists of the area, the two novelties focus on the presence from the first minute of the jewels of the orange nursery, the PSV striker Donyell Malen – for which yesterday the fans challenged De Boer asking for their use with the usual plane made pass over the heads of the players in the rally – and the 19-year-old Ajax Gravenberch midfielder in place of the Atalanta De Roon, who was warned and left in the stands to avoid the risk of disqualification.

Yet Macedonia had started off better, maneuvering in the first 20 minutes with Goran Pandev advanced playmaker, and very close to scoring in two circumstances. First in the 9th minute with Trickovski who closes with a nice blow with a maneuvered action (goal canceled by Var Di Bello after checking for an offside of a few centimeters). And shortly after, at 21 ‘, with the former Palermo Trajkovski whose shot smashed on the post with Stekelenburg beaten.

Having escaped the danger, it is Holland to take over the reins of the match and immediately become dangerous. After unscathed the outburst of the Macedonians, the orange scored with Memphis Depay who on 24 ‘concluded a triangle with Malen. For him second goal in the tournament. The Macedonians protest for an alleged foul by Blind on Pandev at the start of the action, but after the check of the Var the referee, the Romanian Kovacs, validates the goal.

From here the game takes another address: Macedonia seem to suffer the blow and Dimitrievski saves the 2-0 goal on a sure shot from Dumfries. the usual Depay becomes dangerous again at the end of the first half. In the second half the music does not change and Holland takes flight on the Depay-Wijnaldum axis. This time the Lyon center-forward takes off the role of the finalizer to dress those of the coach in favor of the former Liverpool midfielder, new PSG signing. A one-two between 51 ‘and 58’ which effectively closes the match bringing the result to 3-0. For Wijnaldum also the satisfaction of having exceeded a totem like Marco Van Basten (25 to 24) for the number of goals in the national team.

The rest is academy interrupted by thehomage to Goran Pandev. The Macedonian of Genoa leaves the field in the 68th minute, after wearing the national team jersey (the 121 / ma) for the last time, making a catwalk among the teammates who stand on the sides to make him parade. The Dutch also applauded the Macedonian captain (among them in the stands the former Inter teammate Sneijder): a gesture of fair play within a performance without discounts.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS